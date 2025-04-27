IPL 2025: LSG Opt to Bowl First Against MI in Scorching Wankhede

Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

With the Wankhede pitch expected to assist the bowlers in the first innings, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant’s decision to bowl first came as no surprise.

Team Changes

Lucknow Super Giants made one change, bringing in their express pacer Mayank Yadav in place of Shardul Thakur. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians handed a debut to Corbin Bosch, who replaces Mitchell Santner due to a niggle. Karn Sharma also returns to MI’s playing XI, while Jasprit Bumrah starts on the substitutes bench.

Pant mentioned that the pitch is a batting-friendly wicket, but he felt confident about LSG’s 6-1 record against Mumbai Indians, though he did not want to dwell on it too much.

Despite traditionally opting to field first at Wankhede, MI’s Hardik Pandya said he was not concerned about batting first. He emphasized the importance of staying hydrated and focusing on the right things in the scorching hot and humid conditions.

Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians:

Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Rohit Sharma

Will Jacks

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya (capt)

Naman Dhir

Corbin Bosch

Deepak Chahar

Trent Boult

Karn Sharma

Impact Substitutes:

Jasprit Bumrah

Raj Bawa

Reece Topley

Robin Minz

PSVN Raju

Lucknow Super Giants:

Aiden Markram

Mitchell Marsh

Nicholas Pooran

Rishabh Pant (capt & wk)

Ayush Badoni

Abdul Samad

Mayank Yadav

Ravi Bishnoi

Digvesh Rathi

Avesh Khan

Prince Yadav

Impact Substitutes: