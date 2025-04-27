IPL 2025: LSG Opt to Bowl First Against MI in Scorching Wankhede
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.
With the Wankhede pitch expected to assist the bowlers in the first innings, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant’s decision to bowl first came as no surprise.
Team Changes
Lucknow Super Giants made one change, bringing in their express pacer Mayank Yadav in place of Shardul Thakur. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians handed a debut to Corbin Bosch, who replaces Mitchell Santner due to a niggle. Karn Sharma also returns to MI’s playing XI, while Jasprit Bumrah starts on the substitutes bench.
Skippers’ Comments
Pant mentioned that the pitch is a batting-friendly wicket, but he felt confident about LSG’s 6-1 record against Mumbai Indians, though he did not want to dwell on it too much.
Despite traditionally opting to field first at Wankhede, MI’s Hardik Pandya said he was not concerned about batting first. He emphasized the importance of staying hydrated and focusing on the right things in the scorching hot and humid conditions.
Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians:
- Ryan Rickelton (wk)
- Rohit Sharma
- Will Jacks
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Tilak Varma
- Hardik Pandya (capt)
- Naman Dhir
- Corbin Bosch
- Deepak Chahar
- Trent Boult
- Karn Sharma
Impact Substitutes:
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Raj Bawa
- Reece Topley
- Robin Minz
- PSVN Raju
Lucknow Super Giants:
- Aiden Markram
- Mitchell Marsh
- Nicholas Pooran
- Rishabh Pant (capt & wk)
- Ayush Badoni
- Abdul Samad
- Mayank Yadav
- Ravi Bishnoi
- Digvesh Rathi
- Avesh Khan
- Prince Yadav
Impact Substitutes:
- David Miller
- Yuvraj Choudhary
- Shahbaz Ahmed
- Himmat Singh
- Akash Singh