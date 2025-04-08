IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants Set Mammoth 239-Run Target for Kolkata Knight Riders

In a thrilling encounter at the iconic Eden Gardens, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) put up a commanding total of 238/3 in their allotted 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Explosive Batting by Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh

Lucknow’s batting lineup came alive after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. Star batter Nicholas Pooran delivered a fiery knock, smashing 87 runs, which included 5 sixes and 6 boundaries. Supporting him was Mitchell Marsh, who played a crucial innings of 81 runs, and Aiden Markram, who chipped in with 47 runs.

Also Read: KTR Slams Centre Over LPG Price Hike and US Tariffs Silence

The trio’s aggressive approach powered LSG to one of the highest totals of the season.

KKR Bowlers Struggle Under Pressure

Kolkata Knight Riders found it tough to contain the LSG batters on a batting-friendly wicket. Among the KKR bowlers, Harshit Rana claimed 2 wickets, while Andre Russell took 1 wicket. However, the rest of the bowling attack failed to make significant breakthroughs.

Kolkata to Chase 239 in Second Innings

KKR will now face the daunting task of chasing 239 runs, needing their top-order to fire on all cylinders. With power-hitters like Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, and Andre Russell in the lineup, a high-octane second innings is expected.