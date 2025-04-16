IPL 2025: MI Bank on Rohit and Bumrah to Fire Against Explosive SRH at Wankhede

New Delhi: As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 progresses, Mumbai Indians (MI) are desperate for a turnaround. On Thursday, they face a stiff challenge against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. With both teams having two wins from six matches, this mid-season clash could be a crucial decider.

Rohit Sharma Struggles to Find Form

MI opener and senior batter Rohit Sharma has been in dismal form this season, scoring only 56 runs in five matches at an average of 11.20. Though MI have backed his aggressive style, early dismissals have affected the team’s momentum. Against SRH’s pace duo — Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami — Rohit must step up and deliver on the big stage.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Impact Will Be Key

Jasprit Bumrah, MI’s strike bowler, hasn’t quite looked lethal post-injury. While he impressed against RCB, Karun Nair punished him in the previous game, taking 44 runs off his spell. With SRH’s top-heavy lineup featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen, Bumrah’s performance could determine MI’s fate.

Bright Spots for MI: Suryakumar, Tilak and Dhir

Despite their struggles, MI have found hope in Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. The latter scored consecutive half-centuries after his surprising retirement-out against LSG. Naman Dhir has also impressed with late-order power hitting and athletic fielding.

SRH’s Batting Unit Looks Fierce

SRH are high on confidence after chasing a massive total against PBKS. Abhishek Sharma’s stunning 141 and consistent performances from Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen highlight their dangerous top order. Returning to his former home turf, Ishan Kishan will be another name to watch.

Wankhede Stadium Promises High-Scoring Thriller

With the Wankhede pitch offering true bounce and short boundaries, a high-scoring encounter is expected. However, for MI to stay alive in the competition, their seasoned stars — Rohit with the bat and Bumrah with the ball — must deliver match-winning performances.

MI vs SRH Match Details

Match Date: Thursday, April 17

Thursday, April 17 Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Mumbai Indians Squad 2025

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Key Players: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Full Squad:

Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Shrijith Krishnan (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, VS Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2025

Captain: Pat Cummins

Key Players: Ishan Kishan, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel

Full Squad:

Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Smaran Ravichandran, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga