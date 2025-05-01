IPL 2025: MI Crush RR by 100 Runs, End Royals’ Playoff Dreams

Jaipur: Mumbai Indians (MI) delivered a commanding performance on Thursday night to defeat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by a massive 100 runs, effectively ending RR’s chances of making it to the IPL 2025 playoffs.

MI Post Mammoth 217/2, Powered by Rohit and Rickelton

Opting to bat first, MI put up a dominant show at the crease, finishing with 217 for 2 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma (53 off 36) and Ryan Rickelton (61 off 38) gave their side a flying start. The onslaught continued with Hardik Pandya (48 off 23) and Suryakumar Yadav (48 off 23), who added explosive finishing touches to the innings.

Royals Collapse for 117 in 16.1 Overs

In reply, Rajasthan Royals never found their footing, getting bowled out for just 117 in 16.1 overs. The MI bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah (2/15) and Trent Boult (3/28), dismantled the top order. Karn Sharma then sealed the victory with a brilliant spell of 3/23, cleaning up the tail.

RR’s Playoff Hopes Crushed

The crushing defeat officially knocks RR out of playoff contention, a disappointing end to their season. One of the major flops of the innings was Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who was sent back for a two-ball duck by Deepak Chahar.

Brief Scores