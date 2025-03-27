IPL 2025: MS Dhoni Says He Feels ‘Useless’ on the Field Without Wicketkeeping

New Delhi: Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni made a candid statement, revealing that he feels “useless” on the field when he is not performing wicketkeeping duties. Dhoni, who has been a key figure for CSK since the inception of the IPL, believes that wicketkeeping is where he reads the game the best.

At the age of 43, Dhoni continues to wear the wicketkeeping gloves for CSK, with the franchise showing immense trust in the veteran. He has led CSK to five IPL titles and ten finals during his association with the team, barring the two seasons when the team was banned from the tournament.

Dhoni’s Commitment to Wicketkeeping

“If I’m not wicketkeeping, I think I’m useless on the field because that’s where I read the game in the best possible manner,” Dhoni said in a video posted by Star Sports on X. “It’s a challenge, and that’s what makes it interesting.”

The CSK stalwart revealed that over the last few years, he has been given the freedom to play as long as he wants. “My franchise will be like you play till you want to play. Even if I’m on the chair, they will be like, don’t worry, you play. I want to enjoy cricket, so one year at a time,” Dhoni added.

Transition of Leadership: Ruturaj Gaikwad Takes Charge

Dhoni stepped down as CSK captain last season, passing on the leadership role to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Despite not being the official captain anymore, Dhoni is still very active on the field, adjusting the field and offering guidance to Gaikwad.

After CSK’s opening win over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, Dhoni lauded Gaikwad’s leadership skills. “After IPL last year, I almost immediately told him, ‘90% you will lead next season, so start preparing yourself mentally,'” Dhoni said during an appearance on the The MS Dhoni Experience show on JioHotstar.

He continued, “During the season, a lot of people speculated that I was making the decisions in the background. But the fact is, he was making 99 per cent of the decisions. The most important calls – bowling changes, field placements – were all his. I was just helping him out. He did a brilliant job of handling the players.”

Dhoni’s Legacy and IPL 2025

Having played 265 IPL games, Dhoni has accumulated 5,243 runs with 24 half-centuries. His leadership and wicketkeeping have made him one of the most iconic figures in the history of the IPL.

CSK will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their second match of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, with Dhoni continuing to play a significant role both on and off the field.