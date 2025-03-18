IPL 2025: Pant, Iyer, Gill and Rahul headline the list of players to watch out for

As with every season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), certain cricketers become the center of attention. The tournament has been a launching pad for many international careers and a comeback stage for seasoned players. The mega auction of IPL 2025, held last year in Jeddah, has added another layer of excitement. Here’s a look at key players to watch out for in IPL 2025.

Noor Ahmad – Chennai Super Kings

Noor Ahmad, the left-arm wrist-spinner from Afghanistan, was CSK’s costliest signing at last year’s mega auction. The five-time champions outbid Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans to acquire him. Having impressed with 24 wickets in two seasons for the Titans, Noor’s partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja at CSK could be game-changing, especially on Chepauk’s spin-friendly pitches.

KL Rahul – Delhi Capitals

Rahul comes into IPL 2025 after playing a crucial role in India’s Champions Trophy victory. While his place in the ODI and Test setups is secure, he aims to reclaim his spot in India’s T20I squad ahead of the T20 World Cup. Moving from LSG to DC without leadership responsibilities offers him an opportunity to reinvent himself as a dynamic T20 batter.

Shubman Gill – Gujarat Titans

Gill was IPL 2023’s leading run-getter but couldn’t replicate that form in IPL 2024, which affected his standing in India’s T20I team. With intense competition for top-order spots, he needs a standout IPL 2025 to re-establish himself as a key T20 player and a future leader.

Ajinkya Rahane – Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR’s decision to appoint Rahane as captain surprised many, especially after their big-money retention of Venkatesh Iyer. However, Rahane’s stellar Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy performance, where he was the highest run-getter, suggests he is in prime form. His leadership and batting will be under the spotlight in IPL 2025.

Rishabh Pant – Lucknow Super Giants

Pant’s release from Delhi Capitals led to a record-breaking INR 27 crore bid from LSG. Despite his comeback, he hasn’t been a part of India’s recent T20I matches. With stiff competition in the Indian squad, Pant needs a strong IPL season to reaffirm his place in T20 cricket.

Bevon Jacobs – Mumbai Indians

Jacobs, a surprise overseas pick for MI, boasts an impressive strike rate of 148.42 in domestic T20s. He further cemented his reputation in New Zealand’s Super Smash with an explosive 90 off 56 balls. His role as a middle-order finisher for MI will be crucial in IPL 2025.

Shreyas Iyer – Punjab Kings

Iyer captained KKR to the IPL 2024 title but now finds himself leading Punjab Kings. With a point to prove, he aims to showcase his leadership skills while also improving his T20 batting consistency to make a case for a return to India’s T20I squad.

Dhruv Jurel – Rajasthan Royals

Since emerging as an impact player in IPL 2023, Jurel has grown into a key asset for RR. Retained for INR 14 crore, he is expected to play a crucial role as a finisher and wicketkeeper, particularly with Sanju Samson recovering from injury.

Rasikh Salam – Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Salam’s journey has seen setbacks, including a two-year ban and injuries, but he impressed with nine wickets in IPL 2024 for Delhi Capitals. Now with RCB, his deceptive slower balls and variations make him a bowler to watch in IPL 2025.

Ishan Kishan – Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kishan’s absence from the Indian team after the South Africa tour has raised questions. Though he had an average IPL 2024, he has since performed across formats for Jharkhand and India A. With competition for India’s wicketkeeper-batter spot heating up, he must excel in a new role at SRH to stay in contention for the T20 World Cup squad.