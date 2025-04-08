Sports
IPL 2025: PBKS Defeat CSK by 18 Runs in Mullanpur
Mullanpur: Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) young opener Priyansh Arya smashed his maiden IPL century to secure an 18-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a thrilling IPL match on Tuesday.
Arya’s Power-Hitting Leads PBKS to 219/6
- Opting to bat first, Priyansh Arya showcased an electrifying performance with the bat.
- The young opener scored 103 off just 42 balls, including seven boundaries and nine towering sixes.
- Shashank Singh added a vital 52 not out off 36 balls, helping PBKS reach a formidable total of 219/6.
Conway’s Heroics Fall Short for CSK
- Devon Conway led CSK’s chase with a solid 69 off 49 balls before retiring out.
- Shivam Dube (36) and Rachin Ravindran (42) added valuable contributions.
- A late flourish by MS Dhoni, who scored 27 off 12 balls, kept CSK in the hunt, but they ultimately fell short, managing 201/5 in 20 overs.
Bowling Highlights
- PBKS bowlers Lockie Ferguson (2/40) and others held their nerve in the death overs to seal the win.
- Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for CSK with figures of 2/45.
Brief Scores
Punjab Kings: 219/6 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 103, Shashank Singh 52*; Khaleel Ahmed 2/45).
Chennai Super Kings: 201/5 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 69 retired out, Shivam Dube 42; Lockie Ferguson 2/40).
PBKS’s triumph cements their position as strong contenders in the IPL 2025 season.