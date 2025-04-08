IPL 2025: PBKS Defeat CSK by 18 Runs in Mullanpur

Mullanpur: Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) young opener Priyansh Arya smashed his maiden IPL century to secure an 18-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a thrilling IPL match on Tuesday.

Arya’s Power-Hitting Leads PBKS to 219/6

Opting to bat first, Priyansh Arya showcased an electrifying performance with the bat.

The young opener scored 103 off just 42 balls, including seven boundaries and nine towering sixes.

Shashank Singh added a vital 52 not out off 36 balls, helping PBKS reach a formidable total of 219/6.

Conway’s Heroics Fall Short for CSK

Devon Conway led CSK’s chase with a solid 69 off 49 balls before retiring out.

Shivam Dube (36) and Rachin Ravindran (42) added valuable contributions.

A late flourish by MS Dhoni, who scored 27 off 12 balls, kept CSK in the hunt, but they ultimately fell short, managing 201/5 in 20 overs.

Bowling Highlights

PBKS bowlers Lockie Ferguson (2/40) and others held their nerve in the death overs to seal the win.

Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for CSK with figures of 2/45.

Brief Scores

Punjab Kings: 219/6 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 103, Shashank Singh 52*; Khaleel Ahmed 2/45).

Chennai Super Kings: 201/5 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 69 retired out, Shivam Dube 42; Lockie Ferguson 2/40).

PBKS’s triumph cements their position as strong contenders in the IPL 2025 season.