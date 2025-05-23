IPL 2025 Playoff Ticket Sales Begin May 24: Here’s How to Book Yours

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the ticket sale dates for the IPL 2025 Playoffs, creating excitement among cricket fans across the country. With District by Zomato appointed as the official ticketing agency, the race to grab seats for this highly anticipated phase of the tournament begins on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

RuPay Cardholders Get 24-Hour Priority Access

In a special move to reward RuPay users, the BCCI has granted RuPay cardholders exclusive access to playoff tickets before the general public. Here’s the exclusive window schedule:

May 24, 2025, 7:00 PM – RuPay exclusive access begins for Qualifier 1 (May 29) and Eliminator (May 30) at the New PCA Stadium , New Chandigarh.

– RuPay exclusive access begins for (May 29) and (May 30) at the , New Chandigarh. May 26, 2025, 7:00 PM – RuPay exclusive access begins for Qualifier 2 (June 1) and the Final (June 3) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

General Public Sales to Begin on May 25

Fans without a RuPay card can still get their hands on tickets during the Phase 1 general sales, which begin as follows:

May 25, 2025, 8:00 PM – Non-exclusive sales for Qualifier 1 and Eliminator (New Chandigarh).

– Non-exclusive sales for and (New Chandigarh). May 27, 2025, 8:00 PM – Non-exclusive sales for Qualifier 2 and Final (Ahmedabad).

IPL 2025 Playoff Schedule & Venues

Here’s a quick look at the playoff match dates and venues:

Date Match Venue Time May 29, 2025 Qualifier 1 New PCA Stadium, Chandigarh 7:30 PM May 30, 2025 Eliminator New PCA Stadium, Chandigarh 7:30 PM June 1, 2025 Qualifier 2 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM June 3, 2025 Final Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM

How to Book IPL 2025 Tickets Online

Fans can book their tickets through the official IPL ticketing partner, District by Zomato, via their app or website. Priority access will require RuPay card verification.

Don’t Miss Out on the Cricketing Carnival

With massive crowds expected for every game, especially the grand finale in Ahmedabad, fans are urged to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment. The IPL 2025 Playoffs promise thrilling action and unforgettable moments in two of India’s premier stadiums.