IPL 2025: Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants face-off in a crucial mid-table clash

The scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala gears up for a blockbuster IPL 2025 clash as Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a high-stakes, mid-table battle on Sunday, May 4. With playoff spots at stake, both teams are hungry for a win.

Punjab Kings are currently 4th on the table with 6 wins and 1 no-result from 10 games, riding high after a win over Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk. Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, are in 6th place with 5 wins from 11 matches, and must win their remaining games to stay in the playoff hunt.

PBKS: Shreyas Iyer Leads a Resurgent Side

Skipper Shreyas Iyer has been key to PBKS’s success, both with his leadership and his improved batting against short deliveries. The form of openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya has further strengthened their top order.

In the bowling department, PBKS boast a potent attack featuring Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, and Marco Jansen, all of whom have been match-winners throughout the season.

LSG: Top Order Firepower Needed as Pant Struggles

For LSG, skipper Rishabh Pant has had a rough patch with the bat, adding pressure on in-form players like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran to deliver explosive starts.

While Mayank Yadav‘s return provided some spark in their last match against Mumbai Indians, the rest of the bowling unit underperformed in the 54-run loss, raising concerns ahead of this crucial fixture.

Head-to-Head and Stakes

Lucknow Super Giants have a slight historical advantage, leading the head-to-head 3-2 against Punjab Kings. However, PBKS’ current form, fueled by Iyer’s captaincy and team momentum, makes them formidable contenders.

Match Details

When: Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST Where: HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala Watch Live: Star Sports Network & JioCinema

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmad, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Akash Deep, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav.

Punjab Kings (PBKS):

Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harnoor Pannu, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis, Priyansh Arya, Praveen Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett.