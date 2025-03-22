IPL 2025: Rain Threat Looms Over KKR vs RCB Season Opener at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders Face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Season Opener Amid Rain Threat

The much-awaited IPL 2025 season opener is set to take place at the iconic Eden Gardens, where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

However, the excitement surrounding the match is now tempered by the looming threat of rain, with weather conditions in Kolkata causing concerns for both teams and fans.

Weather Conditions in Kolkata Pose Significant Challenge for IPL Opener



Kolkata has been placed under an Orange Alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), signaling the likelihood of adverse weather. Forecasts predict a 74% chance of rain during the day, which increases to a 90% chance by evening.

Thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusts of wind are also expected, further complicating the situation. Despite these challenging conditions, there is still a glimmer of hope, as the AccuWeather Rain Probability Index suggests a gradual decrease in rainfall chances as the day progresses.

Rain Disruptions Lead-Up to the Match



The weather has already disrupted the buildup to the match. On Friday evening, a spell of rain around 6 PM prevented both KKR and RCB from completing their scheduled training sessions.

A light drizzle was also reported across Kolkata and Howrah on Saturday morning, adding to the growing concerns. Even KKR’s practice match earlier this week was impacted by weather conditions.

Eden Gardens: A Batting Paradise, But Spin and Seam Could Play a Role



If the match does proceed, Eden Gardens promises an exciting clash between bat and ball. Known for its short boundaries and high-scoring history, the ground has often been a batting paradise. It was at Eden Gardens that Punjab Kings chased down a record 262 runs, the highest successful chase in T20 history.

However, the numbers suggest that teams batting second have had more success at the venue, with 55 victories in 93 matches compared to 38 for the team setting the target. Kolkata’s famed spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy will be crucial, especially if the conditions assist turn. The dampness on the pitch could also favor seamers early on, making the powerplay overs a decisive phase of the game.

As the IPL season opener draws near, all eyes will be on the skies in Kolkata. While rain threatens to disrupt the clash between KKR and RCB, fans are hoping for a clear window to witness an unforgettable match at Eden Gardens.