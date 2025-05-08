IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals rope in Nandre Burger as injury replacement for Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have brought in South African pacer Nandre Burger as a replacement for Sandeep Sharma, who has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to a fractured finger. The injury occurred during RR’s clash against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Burger Returns to RR for IPL 2025

Burger, a left-arm pacer, previously featured for RR in IPL 2024 and picked seven wickets in six matches. He re-joins the franchise for Rs 3.5 crore, aiming to strengthen RR’s bowling unit for the rest of the season.

Sandeep Played Through Injury

Despite suffering the injury, Sandeep Sharma completed his full quota of four overs, ending with figures of 1/33 and maintaining the best economy rate (8.25) for RR in that game. In 10 games this season, he claimed nine wickets at an average of 40.11.

“He showed immense bravery to continue bowling with this injury in the last match,” RR said in an official statement.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Replaces Nitish Rana

Earlier in the day, RR also signed Lhuan-dre Pretorius, a 19-year-old South African batter, as a replacement for Nitish Rana, who is out due to a calf injury. Pretorius was the top scorer for South Africa in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 and was signed for Rs 30 lakh.

Rana’s Absence a Blow for RR

Nitish Rana played 11 matches this season, scoring 217 runs at an average of 21.70, including two fifties. His highlights include a blistering 81 off 36 balls against CSK and a 51 against DC. He was replaced by Kunal Singh Rathore in RR’s most recent match before being officially ruled out.

RR Adjusts Squad Ahead of Playoff Push

With both Sandeep and Rana sidelined, RR have made critical squad adjustments as they aim for a strong finish in the IPL 2025 campaign. Burger and Pretorius are expected to play important roles in the team’s playoff aspirations.