IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan Stars as GT Set 197-Run Target for MI

In an electrifying IPL 2025 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans posted a competitive total of 196 for 8 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians. Led by Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans showcased a strong batting performance, with Sai Sudharsan stealing the spotlight.

Sudharsan played a crucial knock, anchoring the innings and giving Gujarat a much-needed boost in the middle overs. Despite a late stumble that saw a team hat-trick by Mumbai Indians, Gujarat finished strong, setting a 197-run target for Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya, leading the Mumbai Indians, won the toss and opted to bowl first. His bowlers responded well in the death overs, pulling things back after Sudharsan’s flourish. However, they now face a challenging chase under pressure.

The match promises to be a thriller, as Mumbai Indians gear up to chase 197 runs with a powerful batting line-up. The Titans, on the other hand, will rely on their bowling unit to defend the total and secure their place in the points table.

