IPL 2025 Set to Resume on May 16, Final Likely on This Date

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume on May 16, following a brief suspension due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan. A senior BCCI official confirmed to India Today that the tournament will restart with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match.

Final to Be Held on May 30 or June 1

The IPL 2025 final is scheduled to be held on May 30 or June 1, with Kolkata being the likely venue. However, in case of adverse weather conditions, particularly rain, the final may be shifted to Ahmedabad. BCCI is expected to announce the revised schedule shortly.

Multiple Venues to Host Remaining Matches

According to sources, the remaining IPL matches will be hosted across four different venues. Hyderabad is expected to host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator, while Kolkata is scheduled to host Qualifier 2 and the Final, weather permitting. Preparations are already underway at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, where LSG is expected to assemble by May 13.

Punjab vs Delhi Match to Be Declared No-Result

The league was temporarily halted after the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match on May 8 in Dharamsala was abandoned due to air raid alerts in nearby Jammu and Pathankot regions. The match is likely to be declared a no-result, with both teams sharing one point each.

Foreign Players Fly Out Amid Suspension

Following the IPL’s suspension, most overseas players departed India on May 10. RCB confirmed that all their foreign players and support staff have flown back home, including stars like Tim David, Liam Livingstone, Philip Salt, and Josh Hazlewood. Key coaching personnel, such as Andy Flower and Adam Griffith, also returned.

“We’re deeply grateful for the swift coordination and support from the BCCI, local authorities, and police,” RCB said in an official statement.

LSG Players Take Mixed Approach

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Super Giants confirmed that some players chose to stay back, while others left India temporarily. The franchise is gearing up for the resumption match against RCB, with full preparations in place.

With logistical arrangements underway and teams recalling players, the BCCI is expected to release a revised fixture list in the coming days, ensuring the tournament’s smooth continuation while considering weather and security conditions.