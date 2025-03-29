IPL 2025: Siraj, Prasidh star as GT crush MI by 36 runs

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans registered their first win of the IPL 2025 season with a commanding 36-run victory over Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. The defeat marked Mumbai’s fourth straight loss in Ahmedabad, continuing their poor run at the venue.

Batting first, GT posted a competitive total of 196/8 in their 20 overs, thanks to a solid performance from their middle order. Sai Sudharsan played a crucial role with the bat, anchoring the innings before late fireworks powered them close to the 200-run mark.

In response, Mumbai Indians struggled throughout the chase. Apart from Suryakumar Yadav, no other batter managed to stand out. MI finished on 160/6 in their 20 overs, falling short by 36 runs.

Gujarat’s bowlers, particularly Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore, turned the game with tight spells that broke the backbone of MI’s batting lineup. Notably, despite a heated moment between Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore during the match, the two embraced warmly after the win, showcasing good sportsmanship.

The Titans had requested a black soil pitch, and their strategy worked to perfection as they took control of the game from the start.

This result pushes Gujarat up in the standings while Mumbai will have to regroup quickly after another slow start to their IPL campaign.