IPL 2025: Spencer Replaces Moeen as Kolkata Opts to Bowl Against Lucknow

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, held at the iconic Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

KKR Makes One Change in Playing XI

KKR made a tactical change by including Spencer Johnson in place of Moeen Ali. Meanwhile, LSG decided to stick with their winning combination and made no changes to their lineup.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Explains Toss Decision

“We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks really good, it’s not that hot. The wicket won’t change much. One side boundary is small, that’s why we are bowling first,” said KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane at the toss.

Rahane added, “Everyone is looking forward to this game. It’s all about starting fresh. We need to take the positives and go one step at a time. People will talk about players like Quinny and Sunil – they are match-winners, but we’re not worried. Spencer comes in place of Moeen.”

Rishabh Pant: “Focusing on the Positives”

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant acknowledged the team’s current form and said, “Wouldn’t say very happy. Not thinking about the past too much. Will take the positives and move forward. As a team, we are winning and as a captain, I am happy. We are playing with the same XI.”

Playing XIs for KKR vs LSG

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Substitutes:

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia.

Lucknow Super Giants:

Playing XI:

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi.

Impact Substitutes:

Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahamad, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh.

