IPL 2025: SRH vs LSG – Match Preview, Head-to-Head, Date, Time, Venue, and Live Streaming Details

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) get ready to host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 7 of the season.

The high-voltage clash will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, with both teams eager to make their mark early in the tournament.

SRH vs LSG: Team Form and Head-to-Head Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad began their IPL 2025 campaign on a high note with a convincing 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. Their batting and bowling units performed in sync, giving them the confidence to take on LSG.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants had a tough start to their season, suffering a heartbreaking loss against Delhi Capitals. They will be desperate to bounce back and secure their first win of the tournament.

When it comes to head-to-head records, LSG has dominated SRH in past encounters. Out of the four matches played between the two teams, LSG has won three, while SRH has managed just one victory. With this record in mind, SRH will be determined to turn the tables this season.

When and Where to Watch SRH vs LSG – Match Details

Match Date : Sunday, March 30, 2025

: Sunday, March 30, 2025 Match Time : 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST)

: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST) Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Where to Watch SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match?

Fans can watch the live broadcast and streaming of the SRH vs LSG match through multiple platforms:

Live Broadcast : Star Sports Network

: Star Sports Network Live Streaming: JioHotstar app

SRH vs LSG: Full Squads for IPL 2025 Match 7

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad:

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, RS Hangargekar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni.

Match Preview: Key Players to Watch

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

Travis Head – The explosive opener can give SRH a strong start.

– The explosive opener can give SRH a strong start. Pat Cummins (C) – The Australian captain leads the team with both bat and ball.

– The Australian captain leads the team with both bat and ball. Mohammed Shami – A seasoned pacer capable of dismantling any batting lineup.

– A seasoned pacer capable of dismantling any batting lineup. Heinrich Klaasen (Wk) – A reliable wicketkeeper-batsman with game-changing abilities.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

Rishabh Pant (C & Wk) – Returning after injury, Pant’s form will be crucial.

– Returning after injury, Pant’s form will be crucial. David Miller – The hard-hitting middle-order batter is a match-winner.

– The hard-hitting middle-order batter is a match-winner. Mitchell Marsh – An all-rounder who can make an impact with bat and ball.

– An all-rounder who can make an impact with bat and ball. Avesh Khan – A key pacer for LSG’s bowling attack.

Pitch and Weather Report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is known for its balanced pitch, offering assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. With the match scheduled for the evening, the dew factor may play a role in the second innings. The weather forecast suggests clear skies, ensuring an uninterrupted contest.

Prediction and Match Expectations

SRH will aim to capitalize on their home advantage and continue their winning momentum, while LSG will be desperate to get their first win of IPL 2025. With star players on both sides, fans can expect a thrilling contest.

Who will emerge victorious in this crucial encounter? Stay tuned for all the live action and post-match analysis!

For more IPL updates, news, and live match coverage, follow our website and social media channels.