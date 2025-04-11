IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Aim for Redemption Against In-Form Punjab Kings

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) return to home turf with their backs against the wall as they gear up to face an in-form Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 27 of IPL 2025 on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

SRH’s Early Spark Turns into Mid-Season Slump

SRH began the season with fireworks, notably their explosive 286/3 against Rajasthan Royals — the second-highest total in IPL history. The win by 44 runs set high expectations, powered by star batters Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Abhishek Sharma, who embodied the team’s ultra-aggressive batting strategy.

Also Read: BRS Moves High Court Over Denial of Permission for Silver Jubilee Public Meeting

However, that momentum has waned. SRH’s attempt to maintain sky-high run rates has led to frequent top-order collapses and lack of meaningful partnerships. Their middle order remains exposed, and adaptability on slower surfaces has been minimal — pushing them into the bottom four of the points table.

Bowling Woes Compound SRH’s Troubles

Despite boasting marquee names like Pat Cummins and Mohammad Shami, SRH’s bowling has lacked consistency. Their powerplay and death over performances have been underwhelming, and the spin department has failed to offer breakthroughs or control runs — deepening the team’s crisis.

Punjab Kings Peaking at the Right Time

In stark contrast, PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, have notched up back-to-back victories and are emerging as serious title contenders. A major highlight has been Priyansh Arya, who scored a sensational 39-ball century — the fastest by an uncapped player in IPL history.

Supported by Shashank Singh’s steady contributions and a rejuvenated bowling attack led by Arshdeep Singh, PBKS have shown the ability to defend moderate totals and strike at key moments.

Key Players to Watch

SRH : Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins

: Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS will aim to exploit SRH’s fragility early in the innings, while SRH hopes for a return to form from their power-packed top order.

Match Details: SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025

📅 Date: Saturday, April 13, 2025

📍 Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

📺 Broadcast: Star Sports Network

💻 Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Team Squad

Punjab Kings

Harnoor Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Josh Inglis (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kuldeep Sen, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Adam Zampa, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Shami, Pat Cummins (c), Rahul Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari