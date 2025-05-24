IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders aim to sign off with a consolation win

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), both out of contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs, will lock horns in their final league match of the season. Set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday evening, this fixture offers both teams a chance to end their disappointing campaigns on a high note.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: From Fireworks to Fizzled Out

Following a spectacular runners-up finish in IPL 2024, much was expected from SRH’s explosive batting unit in 2025. However, inconsistency with the bat and lackluster bowling performances saw them struggle throughout the season. A recent 42-run win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, powered by Ishan Kishan and Eshan Malinga, gave them a glimmer of late momentum.

With big-hitters like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen, SRH will be aiming to entertain in their final outing.

Kolkata Knight Riders: From Champions to Chasers

For KKR, IPL 2025 has been a stark contrast from last year’s title-winning glory. The team failed to click as a unit, suffering from unsettled batting combinations, inconsistent middle-order form, and average bowling performances.

Despite controversies surrounding pitch conditions at their home venue and off-field distractions, KKR will want to draw inspiration from their previous win in Delhi and finish on a positive note.

Kotla Track Promises a Run-Fest

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to offer another batting-friendly wicket, which could see a high-scoring encounter. With power-hitters in both lineups, fans can expect plenty of sixes and thrilling moments.

Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Date: Sunday, May 25

Sunday, May 25 Time: 7:30 PM IST

7:30 PM IST Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Live Streaming: JioCinema

SRH Squad

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Mohammed Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar.

KKR Squad

Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock (wk), Anrich Nortje, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Varun Chakravarthy, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Luvnith Sisodia, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harshit Rana, Shivam Shukla.