IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Becomes Second Fastest to 4000 Runs by Balls Faced

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians’ superstar batter Suryakumar Yadav reached another massive milestone on Sunday during Match 45 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. He became the second fastest to reach 4000 IPL runs by balls faced, further cementing his legacy in the league’s history.

Dominant Performance with the Bat

Coming to bat when Mumbai Indians were 88/2, Suryakumar made an instant impact. He smashed spinner Ravi Bishnoi for a six, followed by two consecutive boundaries, and sent Avesh Khan to the fence as he completed his 4000-run milestone.

Ball-Faced Record Breakdown

Suryakumar Yadav reached 4000 runs from just 2714 balls .

He ranks second on the all-time list.

The record is jointly held by Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, both reaching 4000 runs from 2658 balls.

Other top players include David Warner (2809 balls) and Suresh Raina (2886 balls).

Stylish Strokeplay Lights Up Wankhede

Suryakumar displayed a mix of power and elegance:

Struck his first boundary against Mayank Yadav's express pace.

Launched a brilliant six off Ravi Bishnoi over deep midwicket.

Played a sensational shot off Prince Yadav in the 15th over, kneeling down to hook a length ball over deep fine leg.

Half-Century Heroics and Orange Cap Glory

The stylish batter: