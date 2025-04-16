IPL 2025: Three KKR Players’ Bats Fail Gauge Test During PBKS Clash

New Chandigarh: In a surprising development during the IPL 2025 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Tuesday, the bats of three KKR players – Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Anrich Nortje – failed the official bat gauge test mandated by the ICC.

ICC Bat Gauge Test Protocol

Since 2017, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has implemented a bat gauge protocol to ensure that all bats used in international matches meet legal size specifications. In IPL 2025, this practice has been extended as a routine on-field check to maintain fairness and uniformity across games.

According to Appendix B – Equipment in T20I Playing Conditions, a legal bat must pass through a standardized gauge. The allowed bat dimensions are:

Width : 4.33 inches

: 4.33 inches Depth : 2.68 inches

: 2.68 inches Edge : 1.61 inches

: 1.61 inches Spine curvature: Within 0.20 inches

Sunil Narine’s Bat Fails Pre-Innings Check

Before KKR began their chase of 112, reserve umpire Saiyed Khalid performed the gauge check on Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s bats. While Raghuvanshi’s bat passed, Narine’s bat did not fit through the gauge due to excessive thickness.

Andre Russell’s Bat Also Fails Mid-Game Check

In the 11th over, when Andre Russell came out to bat, on-field umpire Saidharshan Kumar conducted the same test, and Russell’s bat failed to pass through the gauge. The game continued, but the equipment irregularity drew attention.

Anrich Nortje’s Bat Causes Brief Halt in Play

Later in the 15th over, Anrich Nortje‘s bat was also found to be non-compliant during the routine check. The game was briefly paused, and substitute Rahmanullah Gurbaz was called in with replacement bats. Although the substitute bat passed, Nortje didn’t get to use it as Russell was bowled on the very next delivery and KKR were all out for 95 runs in 15.1 overs.

Gauge Checks Become Common in IPL 2025

These bat checks have now become more visible during matches, unlike previous seasons where fourth umpires checked bats in dressing rooms pre-match. During Sunday’s double-header, similar checks were carried out on Shimron Hetmyer, Phil Salt, and Hardik Pandya in matches between RR vs RCB and DC vs MI.