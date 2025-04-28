IPL 2025: 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sets World Record with Stunning 35-Ball Century

In a spectacular display of cricketing talent, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history by scoring the second-fastest century in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) during Rajasthan Royals’ chase of 210 against Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

A Record-Breaking Century in Just 35 Balls

Vaibhav’s innings was nothing short of a cricketing marvel. The young batter from Bihar reached his century in just 35 balls, becoming the second-fastest player to do so in IPL history. He achieved this remarkable feat after reaching his fifty in just 17 balls, and required only another 18 balls to complete his hundred.

This dazzling century not only earned him the record for the second-fastest IPL hundred but also saw him setting a world record as the youngest male cricketer to score a T20 century. He broke the previous record held by Vijay Hari Zol, who was 18 years old when he scored his T20 hundred back in 2013.

Vaibhav’s Record-Breaking Performances

Fastest Hundreds in IPL History:

30 balls – Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

Youngest to Hit a T20 Century:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi – 14y 32d (Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur, 28 April 2024)

Vaibhav’s Aggressive Batting Performance

Vaibhav’s aggressive approach from the very first over was a testament to his fearless batting style. The left-handed batter hammered 11 sixes and seven boundaries, including a stunning six off Rashid Khan to complete his century. Vaibhav’s powerful strikes were not limited to specific bowlers; he took on renowned names like Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, and Rashid Khan without hesitation.

In a remarkable over, Vaibhav took Afghanistan’s Karim Janat to the cleaners, scoring 30 runs off his over by hitting three sixes and three boundaries.

A Partnership for the Ages

Vaibhav’s innings was crucial in Rajasthan Royals’ chase, as he formed a mammoth 166-run opening partnership with his teammate, which became the highest opening stand in IPL history for Rajasthan. His remarkable knock was finally cut short when he was dismissed for 101 off 38 balls by Prasidh Krishna in the 12th over. Nevertheless, Vaibhav had already made his mark on the game, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

A Standing Ovation from Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals

Vaibhav’s sensational innings drew praise from everyone. As he made his way back to the pavilion following his dismissal, every player from Gujarat Titans came up to him to congratulate him for his remarkable achievement. Rajasthan Royals’ head coach Rahul Dravid, who was seated in a wheelchair in the dugout, stood up to give the young cricketer a well-deserved standing ovation.

Vaibhav’s Journey to IPL Glory

Vaibhav, who had already impressed in domestic cricket last season, was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore. In just his third IPL match, the 14-year-old delivered a breathtaking hundred that will undoubtedly go down in IPL history as one of the most extraordinary innings ever played.