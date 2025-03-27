IPL 2025: Watson Lauds De Kock’s Brilliant Knock Against Rajasthan Royals

New Delhi: Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson praised Quinton de Kock’s scintillating unbeaten 97, which guided Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a comfortable victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR). Watson described the innings as vintage and beautifully executed, highlighting De Kock’s superb shot-making.

KKR’s Comfortable Chase Led by De Kock

After KKR’s spin duo, Varun Chakaravarthy (2-17) and Moeen Ali (2-23), restricted RR to a modest 151/9, De Kock’s remarkable 61-ball 97, which included eight fours and six sixes, ensured a swift chase. KKR reached the target in just 17.3 overs at Barsapara Stadium on Wednesday night.

“It was definitely a comfortable chase, and Quinton de Kock was simply outstanding tonight. That was vintage Quinton de Kock – the kind of brilliance we’ve seen over the last 10 to 15 years, whether in the IPL or on the international stage. He executed his shots beautifully,” Watson said on JioHotstar.

De Kock’s Sublime Form Shines

Watson highlighted one particular shot from De Kock as a testament to his sublime form: “That pull shot he played off Jofra Archer over mid-wicket – my goodness – it was a testament to the sublime form he’s in.” He added that this knock would give KKR significant confidence, knowing they have explosive firepower in the middle order.

“This performance will give KKR tremendous confidence, knowing they have such explosive firepower in their middle order. It’s a significant confidence-boosting win for KKR tonight,” Watson said.

Rajasthan Royals’ Struggles with the Bat

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals made a steady start with Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal adding 33 for the opening wicket. However, Samson’s dismissal in the fourth over and subsequent rash shot selection led to a dramatic collapse. RR went from 67/1 to 82/5 in just 19 balls.

Dhruv Jurel led a brief fightback, lifting RR from 92/5 in 13 overs to 131/6 in 18 overs. Despite Jurel’s efforts, Archer’s unbeaten 16 off 7 balls was not enough to help RR reach a competitive total.

Watson Analyzes RR’s Performance

Watson analyzed RR’s batting performance, saying, “The Rajasthan Royals batters struggled to find their timing and made a few execution errors, which prevented them from putting up a big total. A major difference was the calibre and quality of KKR’s spin attack.”

He added, “Varun Chakravarthy and Moeen Ali bowled exceptionally well, whereas Rajasthan’s bowlers, particularly in the middle overs, lacked the potency we’ve seen from them in the past. This made things a lot easier for Quinton de Kock. He was patient, waiting for loose deliveries, and didn’t take unnecessary risks. With his wide range of shots, he can accelerate quickly when he’s at his best.