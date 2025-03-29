IPL 2025: When and Where to Watch GT vs MI, Head-to-Head Record

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians – A High-Stakes Clash

Ahmedabad: Former champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams began their IPL 2025 campaigns with defeats and will be eager to register their first win in this crucial encounter.

Gujarat Titans’ Recent Form

Shubman Gill’s side narrowly missed out against Punjab Kings in their last match, despite strong performances from Sai Sudharsan (74 off 41) and Jos Buttler (54 off 33) while chasing 244 runs. However, their bowlers, including Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada, struggled to restrict PBKS’ batting assault, particularly from Shreyas Iyer (97 off 42).

Mumbai Indians’ Tough Start

Mumbai Indians had a difficult opening match, managing only 155/9 against Chennai Super Kings. Despite a commendable effort from their bowlers, CSK chased down the target with five balls to spare. The return of skipper Hardik Pandya, who will now face his former team Gujarat Titans, adds extra excitement to this contest.

Head-to-Head Record

GT and MI have faced each other five times in IPL history, with Gujarat Titans holding a slight edge, winning three matches compared to Mumbai’s two victories. Their rivalry began on May 6, 2022, and has consistently delivered thrilling encounters. The latest clash on March 24, 2024, saw Gujarat Titans emerge victorious.

Match Details

When: Saturday, 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7 PM IST)

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Broadcast and Streaming

Television: Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Live Streaming: JioHotstar App

Gujarat Titans Squad

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Karim Janat, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians Squad

Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Lizaad Williams, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman