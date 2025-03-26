IPL 2025: When and Where to Watch RR vs KKR, Head-to-Head Record

Guwahati: After a loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2025 season opener, Rajasthan Royals will look to bounce back as they host Kolkata Knight Riders at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

RR vs KKR: Head-to-Head Record

In their previous encounters, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced off 30 times in the IPL. Both teams have won 14 matches each, with two matches ending in no results. Interestingly, two of these encounters went into Super Overs, and the Royals clinched victory in both.

Match Details: When and Where to Watch

When will the RR vs KKR match take place?

The match will take place on Wednesday, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and the match set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the RR vs KKR match take place?

The match will be held at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

Broadcast and Streaming Details

Where will the live broadcast for RR vs KKR match be available?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where will live streaming for RR vs KKR match be available?

The match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app.

Teams Line-Up

Rajasthan Royals:

Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Akash Madhwal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Kunal Singh Rathore, Ashok Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anrich Nortje, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Chetan Sakariya.