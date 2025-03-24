IPL 2025: Where to Watch DC vs LSG, Head-to-Head Record
Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday.
Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday.
Table of Contents
After finishing sixth in IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals will look to start afresh under new captain Axar Patel. On the other hand, LSG will be led by the newly appointed captain, Rishabh Pant.
Also Read: IPL 2025: Virat Kohli 2.0 Shines as RCB Secures Thrilling Win Over KKR
Head-to-Head Record
Lucknow Super Giants have a superior head-to-head record over Delhi Capitals in the IPL, having won three out of the five matches played. However, Delhi Capitals won both encounters last season.
When is the DC vs LSG Match?
The match will take place on Sunday. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.
Where is the DC vs LSG Match Taking Place?
The match will be held at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
Where to Watch the Live Broadcast?
The live broadcast of the match will be available on the Star Sports Network.
Where to Watch the Live Streaming?
The match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.
Squads
Delhi Capitals:
- KL Rahul (wk)
- Axar Patel (c)
- Jake Fraser-McGurk
- Faf du Plessis
- Abishek Porel
- Tristan Stubbs
- Ashutosh Sharma
- Mitchell Starc
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Mukesh Kumar
- T Natarajan
- Karun Nair
- Mohit Sharma
- Dushmantha Chameera
- Ajay Jadav Mandal
- Darshan Nalkande
- Sameer Rizvi
- Donovan Ferreira
- Tripurana Vijay
- Manvanth Kumar L
- Vipraj Nigam
- Madhav Tiwari
Lucknow Super Giants:
- Rishabh Pant (c & wk)
- Arshin Kulkarni
- Mitchell Marsh
- Nicholas Pooran
- Ayush Badoni
- David Miller
- Abdul Samad
- Shardul Thakur
- RS Hangargekar
- Ravi Bishnoi
- Shamar Joseph
- Akash Deep
- Shahbaz Ahmed
- Manimaran Siddharth
- Akash Maharaj Singh
- Aiden Markram
- Avesh Khan
- Himmat Singh
- Matthew Breetzke
- Aryan Juyal
- Yuvraj Chaudhary
- Mayank Yadav
- Prince Yadav
- Digvesh Rathi