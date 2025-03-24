IPL 2025: Where to Watch DC vs LSG, Head-to-Head Record

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

After finishing sixth in IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals will look to start afresh under new captain Axar Patel. On the other hand, LSG will be led by the newly appointed captain, Rishabh Pant.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Virat Kohli 2.0 Shines as RCB Secures Thrilling Win Over KKR

Head-to-Head Record

Lucknow Super Giants have a superior head-to-head record over Delhi Capitals in the IPL, having won three out of the five matches played. However, Delhi Capitals won both encounters last season.

When is the DC vs LSG Match?

The match will take place on Sunday. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the DC vs LSG Match Taking Place?

The match will be held at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Where to Watch the Live Broadcast?

The live broadcast of the match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming?

The match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

Delhi Capitals:

KL Rahul (wk)

Axar Patel (c)

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Faf du Plessis

Abishek Porel

Tristan Stubbs

Ashutosh Sharma

Mitchell Starc

Kuldeep Yadav

Mukesh Kumar

T Natarajan

Karun Nair

Mohit Sharma

Dushmantha Chameera

Ajay Jadav Mandal

Darshan Nalkande

Sameer Rizvi

Donovan Ferreira

Tripurana Vijay

Manvanth Kumar L

Vipraj Nigam

Madhav Tiwari

Lucknow Super Giants: