IPL 2025: With final playoff spot online, MI meet DC in must-win clash

Mumbai: The IPL 2025 season takes a thrilling turn as Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial must-win clash at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. With the final playoff spot at stake, this high-voltage encounter will determine which team joins Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the knockout stages.

Contrasting Starts for MI and DC

While Delhi Capitals began the season with an impressive 4-0 winning streak, Mumbai Indians struggled early, managing just one win in five matches. But the tables have turned dramatically as MI made a remarkable comeback with a six-match unbeaten streak, climbing back into playoff contention.

Playoff Scenarios: What’s at Stake?

Mumbai Indians currently hold fourth place with 14 points from 12 matches.

Delhi Capitals trail behind with 13 points from 13 matches.

If MI win this clash, they seal their playoff berth. DC, however, must win both their remaining games (including one against Punjab Kings) to qualify.

Key Players in Focus

Mumbai Indians:

Jasprit Bumrah returns from injury and adds strength to the bowling lineup.

Trent Boult has led the MI attack with 18 wickets.

Hardik Pandya and Bumrah have taken 13 wickets each.

and have taken . Suryakumar Yadav is in top form with the bat.

is in top form with the bat. Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma have delivered key knocks.

MI have also unearthed promising talents like Ashwani Kumar and Vignesh Puthur.

Delhi Capitals:

KL Rahul remains their top performer with one century and three fifties.

Contributions from Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, and Faf du Plessis have kept DC in the hunt.

, , and have kept DC in the hunt. However, DC still lack a consistent match-winner to anchor their campaign.

Impact of External Events on Delhi’s Campaign

Delhi’s momentum was disrupted by the IPL pause due to India-Pakistan tensions. They resumed their campaign with a loss to Gujarat Titans, while MI will return to action after a two-week break.

When and Where to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 21

Wednesday, May 21 Time: 7:30 PM IST

7:30 PM IST Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Live Streaming: JioCinema (formerly JioHotstar)

Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians:

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mitchell Santner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs

Delhi Capitals:

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T. Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Manvanth Kumar L.

Final Word

It’s all to play for at Wankhede as both teams aim to keep their title hopes alive. Will MI complete their comeback story, or can DC turn the tide once more