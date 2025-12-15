IPL 2026 Auction: Clear about our targets to complete our squad, says DC CEO

Abu Dhabi: Delhi Capitals’ (DC) CEO Sunil Gupta said the franchise is clear in the players they wish to target and complete their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction, to be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

DC, the IPL 2020 runners-up, head into the mini auction with a purse of Rs 21.80 crore and have to fill eight slots, including five in the overseas category. “We have arrived in Abu Dhabi, and our preparations for the auction have been underway for quite some time.

“Our scouting team has done an excellent job, and we are clear about our targets as we look to complete the remaining requirements of the squad. While we will be aggressive where needed, auctions are dynamic, and flexibility is key. We’re looking forward to the auctions in Abu Dhabi,” said Gupta in a statement issued by the franchise on Monday.

DC’s priorities at the auction include finding a reliable opener to partner KL Rahul, with Jake Fraser-McGurk inconsistent and Faf du Plessis opting out of IPL 2026. The franchise also needs reinforcements in the pace bowling department, considering T. Natarajan is injury-prone, and Mitchell Starc would come after a gruelling time in the Ashes.

Veteran pacer Mohit Sharma’s retirement has left another gap in the fast bowling department. Getting a middle-order overseas batter is on the radar of DC too, alongside the possibility of including a reliable foreign allrounder.

“We have retained a solid group of players from last season. While we narrowly missed out on qualifying for the playoffs, it was a campaign filled with important learnings. We take those lessons forward and go again with a strong set of players, fully focused on achieving our objectives,” added Gupta.

Ahead of the auction, DC brought in Indian left-handed batter Nitish Rana in exchange for South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira, who has moved to the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Rana has previously won IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), and brings vast experience of playing cricket at his home venue, Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“Nitish is a seasoned IPL campaigner and a valuable addition to our squad. His familiarity with home conditions, being a local boy, along with the crucial roles he has played for his previous franchises, makes him a natural fit for our setup. We are absolutely delighted to welcome him to the Delhi Capitals family. Our boy is truly home,” concluded Gupta.