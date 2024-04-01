IPL owners to meet in Ahmedabad on April 16

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called for a meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team owners on April 16 in Ahmedabad.

The meeting is expected to address various policy decisions aimed at shaping the future of the IPL, particularly regarding player retentions, auction mechanisms, and the salary cap, according to a section of the media.

Invitations have been extended to all ten IPL franchise owners, with the expectation that owners will attend along with their CEOs and operational teams. However, the meeting itself is designated for owners only.

BCCI officials including President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah, and IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal are expected to attend the meeting.

The correspondence regarding the meeting has been sent by Hemang Amin, the CEO of the IPL. Although Amin has not specified the agenda, it is anticipated that the meeting will address significant issues, particularly concerning the upcoming mega-auction.

One of the key topics of discussion is expected to be the number of player retentions before the auction. This issue has divided IPL owners, with some advocating for a higher number of retentions to provide continuity for teams and strengthen their brand and fan base.

Others prefer a smaller number of retentions. There may also be discussions about reintroducing the Right to Match card, a mechanism absents in the 2022 mega-auction.

The salary cap is another prominent point of discussion, with expectations that it will increase from the previous cap of Rs 100 crore. This increase is anticipated due to the significant rise in teams’ central revenue share following the BCCI’s lucrative broadcast deal signed two years ago.