IPL Passes:HCA Announces Complimentary Passes for Disabled Individuals for IPL 2025 Matches

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has made an important announcement for the IPL 2025 season. As part of their ongoing efforts to make cricket more inclusive, the HCA revealed that complimentary passes will be provided to differently abled individuals to attend matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Free Passes for Differently-Abled Cricket Fans

The Hyderabad Cricket Association expressed its delight in offering complimentary passes to individuals with disabilities. This initiative aims to provide them with the opportunity to enjoy live IPL action at one of the most iconic stadiums in India.

How to Apply for Complimentary Passes

Differently-abled individuals interested in securing these free passes are invited to apply via email. The application process requires submitting the following details: full name, contact number, a valid disability proof (scanned copy), and the specific match they wish to attend. Applications can be sent to [email protected].

Limited Availability – First-Come, First-Served Basis

The HCA mentioned that seats for differently abled individuals are limited, and passes will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. They will prioritize applications based on availability, ensuring that as many individuals as possible have the chance to attend the matches.

This thoughtful gesture by the HCA is set to enhance the IPL viewing experience for cricket lovers, promoting inclusivity and accessibility for all.