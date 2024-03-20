IPL: Rishabh Pant named Delhi Capitals’ captain

Visakhapatnam: In a major development, Rishabh Pant will captain Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League. This was announced by the franchise on Tuesday in an official statement.

Pant was involved in a near-fatal accident while driving to his home in Roorkee in December 2022. Since then, he has not played competitive cricket as he was putting on an incredible effort to recover from the multiple injuries in his body.

After his recovery from injuries and being declared fit by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, fans would undoubtedly be thrilled to see him back in action on the cricket field.

As the captain of Delhi Capitals, Pant will have a pivotal role in leading the team and contributing to their performance in the tournament. His presence will surely add excitement and anticipation for both the team and its supporters.

Pant has been keeping his fans updated on his fitness journey and sharing snippets of his training. Training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru would have provided him with top-notch facilities and guidance to aid in his rehabilitation process.

Speaking on the occasion, DC chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal said that Pant had shown a lot of grit during his road to recovery.

“We are delighted to welcome Rishabh back as our Captain. Grit and fearlessness have always dictated his brand of cricket, and not surprisingly, even his road to recovery. I can’t wait to see him walk our team out once again as we look forward to a new season with renewed passion, vigour and enthusiasm,” Jindal said via a statement.

In the 2023 edition of the IPL, the Delhi Capitals were led by Australian opener David Warner. Unfortunately, the team did not perform well and finished second-last in the points table.

With just 5 wins out of 14 matches, it was a challenging season for the franchise. Despite Warner’s leadership and individual performances, the team couldn’t achieve the desired results, leading to a disappointing campaign for the Delhi Capitals. UNI BDN