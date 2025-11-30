Telangana

IPS probationers meet Telangana Governor

The Trainee officers was accompanied by Abhilasha Bisth, Director General of TSPA, who updated the Governor on the training programs, field exposure, and overall readiness of the probationers for their future roles in the State police service.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana30 November 2025 - 14:48
IPS probationers meet Telangana Governor
IPS probationers meet Telangana Governor

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The IPS probationers of the 77th RR batch, assigned to Telangana and currently training at the Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA), met Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, at Raj Bhavan, here on Saturday.


The Trainee officers was accompanied by Abhilasha Bisth, Director General of TSPA, who updated the Governor on the training programs, field exposure, and overall readiness of the probationers for their future roles in the State police service.


During the meeting, the Governor congratulated the probationers for choosing a career dedicated to service and responsibility.

Also Read: Telangana govt approves Rs 4,051 cr underground cabling in Metro zone in Hyderabad


He emphasized the crucial role of the Indian Police Service in upholding constitutional values, ensuring public safety, and strengthening democracy.


He wished them success and encouraged them to carry out their duties with dedication, fairness, and compassion.

Tags
Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana30 November 2025 - 14:48
Photo of Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana, with a decade of editorial expertise, specializes in science, education, and health journalism. As an editor at Munsif News 24x7, she drives the English website’s afternoon-to-evening news cycle, delivering insightful, reader-friendly content. Known for award-winning public health campaigns and advocating equitable education, her work sparks informed conversations on critical issues.
Back to top button