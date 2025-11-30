IPS probationers meet Telangana Governor

Hyderabad: The IPS probationers of the 77th RR batch, assigned to Telangana and currently training at the Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA), met Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, at Raj Bhavan, here on Saturday.



The Trainee officers was accompanied by Abhilasha Bisth, Director General of TSPA, who updated the Governor on the training programs, field exposure, and overall readiness of the probationers for their future roles in the State police service.



During the meeting, the Governor congratulated the probationers for choosing a career dedicated to service and responsibility.

Also Read: Telangana govt approves Rs 4,051 cr underground cabling in Metro zone in Hyderabad



He emphasized the crucial role of the Indian Police Service in upholding constitutional values, ensuring public safety, and strengthening democracy.



He wished them success and encouraged them to carry out their duties with dedication, fairness, and compassion.