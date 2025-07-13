Iran Accuses Israel of Breaking International Rules in Evin Prison Attack

Tehran: Iranian judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir has confirmed that no Israeli spy was harmed in the June 23 Israeli airstrike on Evin Prison, dispelling widespread speculation that the attack aimed to eliminate alleged imprisoned Israeli operatives.

Speaking to state-affiliated outlet Mizanonline and reported by Xinhua news agency, Jahangir stated that while five inmates were killed, none were Israeli spies. He clarified that most of the deceased were serving sentences for financial crimes, not espionage.

Five Inmates Killed, Few Escapees—Authorities Say They Will Be Captured

Jahangir added that a “small number” of inmates lost their lives and an “insignificant number” managed to escape. However, he emphasized that security forces will soon capture the escapees and restore full order at the high-security facility.

Over 70 Killed in the Israeli Strike on Evin Prison and Surroundings

The June 23 airstrike on Tehran’s Evin Prison, a high-profile detention center known for holding political prisoners, activists, and foreign detainees, resulted in over 70 deaths. The casualties included visiting family members, prison staff, inmates, and nearby residents.

Iranian officials condemned the attack, calling it a blatant violation of international law and a psychological tactic by Israel to instill fear in Iranian society.

Iran-Israel Conflict: Timeline and Ceasefire

The prison strike came amid a series of intensified hostilities between Iran and Israel. On June 13, Israel launched widespread airstrikes across Iran, targeting military and nuclear sites, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

Iran responded with waves of drone and missile attacks, striking multiple Israeli sites. The fighting lasted for 12 days, ending with a ceasefire on June 24 brokered through diplomatic backchannels.