Iran and Turkmenistan to Boost Energy and Transportation Cooperation

Tehran: Iranian and Turkmen leaders have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the energy and transportation sectors.

Leaders Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations

In a phone call, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed their commitment to strengthening collaborations between the two countries at both regional and international levels. This was outlined in a statement published on the Iranian President’s office website.

Pezeshkian emphasized the potential for collaboration in electricity and energy sectors, noting that both Iran and Turkmenistan, as neighboring countries with brotherly ties, could work together in areas such as gas swap, transportation, and electricity exchange.

Promoting Joint Economic Cooperation

Pezeshkian further highlighted the importance of regularly holding meetings of the joint economic cooperation commission, which he believes will help expand bilateral relations.

He also reiterated Iran’s desire to promote peace and friendship in the region and globally, expressing openness to cooperation with Turkmenistan and other countries to achieve these goals.

Additionally, Pezeshkian emphasized the significance of cooperation among the Caspian Sea littoral states to protect mutual interests and preserve the environment of the region.

Cultural Cooperation and Shared Interests

The Iranian leader also celebrated the shared cultural backgrounds of the two nations and expressed Iran’s interest in further expanding cultural cooperation with Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan’s Support and Future Projects

Berdimuhamedov agreed with Pezeshkian’s vision for future cooperation. He congratulated Pezeshkian on the 46th anniversary of the victory of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, which occurred on the same day. He reiterated Turkmenistan’s commitment to fostering peace and friendship in the region and globally.

Berdimuhamedov noted the long-standing cooperation between the two nations in the fuel and energy sector, including a recent agreement with the Turkish company BOTAŞ to export Turkmen natural gas to Turkey via Iran through a “swap” method.

He also mentioned a proposal to construct the Mary-Mashat power pipeline from the Mary state power station to the Iranian border. Negotiations with Iran have already taken place, and a relevant legal document has been signed, with Iranian companies slated to implement the project.