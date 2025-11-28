Iran condemns Australia’s designation of IRGC as ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Australian government’s “disrespectful and unjustified” move of labeling the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a “state sponsor of terrorism.” In a statement on Thursday, the Iranian ministry described the move as “unlawful, unjustifiable and in violation of the international law regulations and norms” in respecting states’ national sovereignty, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The Australian government’s political move is a dangerous and criminal precedent, which has been designed under Israel’s influence,” added the statement. The ministry stressed that the IRGC is part of Iran’s armed forces, “which has played an unparalleled role in defending the country’s national sovereignty and security against foreign aggression and in countering terrorism.” It highlighted the Iranian government’s determination to implement all necessary measures to defend the status and reputation of the country’s armed forces against any “hostile labeling.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Australian government announced in a statement that it had officially listed the IRGC as a “state sponsor of terrorism,” adding the step was taken following the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation’s assessment that “the IRGC had orchestrated attacks against Australia’s Jewish community.” The move follows an intelligence and security agencies assessment indicating the group orchestrated attacks targeting Australia’s Jewish community. Australia accused Iran of directing two antisemitic arson attacks by targeting the Lewis’ Continental Kitchen in Sydney in October 2024 and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in December 2024.