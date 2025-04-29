Iran Condemns US Airstrikes on Yemen, Calls Them ‘War Crimes’

Tehran: The Iranian Foreign Ministry has issued a strong condemnation of the US airstrikes on Yemen, describing them as “war crimes” after attacks on Sanaa and Saada province left at least 78 people dead, including 68 African migrants held in a detention centre in Saada.

The strikes, which occurred on Sunday, also injured dozens of civilians and reportedly targeted residential homes and vital infrastructure in several regions under Houthi control.

Iran Slams US, UN for Civilian Deaths in Yemen

In a public statement, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused the US military of attacking civilian areas and labelled the bombings a gross violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and international law.

“The US military attacks on civilian targets, homes, and critical infrastructure in Yemen have killed hundreds of innocent people,” Baghaei said, calling the acts “war crimes.”

He also criticised the United Nations and international human rights organisations for their “silence and indifference”, urging global bodies to hold the US accountable.

Call for Islamic Nations to Intervene

Baghaei called on Islamic countries to take collective and effective measures to protect Yemen’s Muslim population. He also linked the events to broader regional tensions, urging action to halt Israel’s military operations in Gaza and the West Bank, which he referred to as “genocide.”

Detention Centre Bombing Kills Dozens of Migrants

According to Houthi officials, all 68 victims in the Saada attack were undocumented African migrants detained at a centre in the province. This has sparked international outrage, with humanitarian organisations calling for investigations.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) stated that Yemen remains a transit country for migrants traveling between the Horn of Africa and Saudi Arabia, despite ongoing war and instability.

Over 800 Targets Hit Since March 15 in Escalated US Campaign

Tensions have intensified since March 15, when the US resumed airstrikes against Houthi positions to deter attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes and Israeli interests. The US Central Command recently revealed that over 800 Houthi-linked targets have been struck in the past six weeks.

This weekend’s attack is being described as one of the deadliest airstrikes of the current campaign. The Houthis, backed by Iran, continue to claim their attacks on shipping are acts of solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.