Iran Fires Missiles at US Military Bases in Qatar and Iraq

Paris: A wave of international condemnation has followed Iran’s missile attack on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, escalating ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The attack, reportedly involving six missiles and named “Annunciation of Victory,” was intercepted by US Patriot missile defense systems, averting major damage.

France, Australia, and Gulf Nations Stand with Qatar

French President Emmanuel Macron led the global response, condemning the Iranian strikes and expressing solidarity with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim.

“France stands alongside Qatar and each of its partners in the Gulf,” Macron said in a post on X.

"The spiral of chaos must end."

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong echoed the call for restraint, stating:

“Australia condemns Iran’s strikes on US bases in Qatar and Iraq. We do not want to see further escalation… dialogue and diplomacy must prevail.”

Gulf Nations Respond: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan Back Qatar

Saudi Arabia: “Unacceptable Act”

Saudi Arabia strongly denounced the attack, calling it a flagrant violation of international law and regional peace.

“The Kingdom places all its capabilities at Qatar’s disposal in support of any measures it may take,” said the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Kuwait: “Violation of Sovereignty”

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry described the strike on Al Udeid Air Base as a “dangerous escalation” and violation of Qatari sovereignty and international norms.

“We fully support Qatar’s right to respond appropriately to this aggression,” the official statement added.

Jordan: Call for De-escalation

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs joined the condemnation, affirming solidarity with Qatar and warning of regional instability.

“The repercussions of continued escalation threaten international peace and security,” stated spokesperson Sufian Qudah.

US Bases in Qatar: No Major Damage Reported

While Iran launched missiles toward US military installations in Iraq and Qatar, early assessments suggest that no significant damage occurred due to timely interception. The Patriot missile defense system reportedly neutralized the threats near Al Udeid Air Base, a key US military hub in the region.

Growing Tensions Amid Iran-Israel-US Conflict

The missile attack comes amid a larger regional crisis involving Iran, Israel, and US forces. Analysts fear that further escalation could destabilize the Gulf region and pose risks to international energy supplies and diplomatic efforts.