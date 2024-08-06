Iran, Hungary discuss Hamas chief’s assassination, Gaza

Tehran: Iran and Hungary on Monday exchanged views on recent escalations in West Asia and the assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

In a phone call, Iran’s Caretaker Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto discussed the regional developments resulting from Israel’s actions, said the statement.

By assassinating Haniyeh, Israel violated Iran’s security, territorial integrity, sovereignty and regional peace and stability, Bagheri Kani said, adding its action was also a threat to international peace and security.

The Hungarian minister, for his part, expressed great concern over what was taking place in Lebanon and the escalating tension in the region.

The international community should implement any measure that could prevent the escalation of tension and crisis, “as these tensions can be considered as a threat against Europe,” said Szijjarto.

Haniyeh, who had been invited to attend Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, was killed along with his bodyguard early Wednesday when their residence in Tehran was hit, according to Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, which said Israel had carried out the “terrorist attack” and vowed “a harsh and painful response.”