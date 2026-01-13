Deadliest Chapter in Iran’s Modern History: Over 12,000 Killed in Anti-Regime Protests

Tehran: An Iranian opposition-linked outlet has made a serious claim that at least 12,000 people were killed during a recent nationwide crackdown on anti-regime protests in Iran, describing it as the deadliest episode in Iran’s modern history. The alleged killings reportedly took place during coordinated security operations across multiple cities earlier this month.

The claimed death toll is far higher than earlier estimates, which had suggested casualties in the hundreds, and has intensified global concern over the scale of violence during the protests.

Killings Allegedly Carried Out Over Two Nights

According to the report, the majority of deaths occurred during the nights of January 8 and January 9, when security forces allegedly launched a planned and systematic operation to suppress demonstrations.

The violence was reportedly carried out by:

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

The Basij

The report claims the crackdown was not the result of spontaneous clashes, but a coordinated nationwide action.

Orders Allegedly Approved at the Highest Level

The report further alleged that the operation was conducted on the direct orders of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with approval from senior officials across Iran’s political system. It also claimed that the Supreme National Security Council authorised the use of live ammunition against protesters.

Young Protesters Among the Victims

A significant number of those allegedly killed were said to be under the age of 30, raising further alarm over the impact of the crackdown on Iran’s youth population. The violence reportedly spanned several major cities, indicating a wide geographic spread.

Information Blackout Delayed Reporting

The report said publication was delayed due to what it described as a nationwide information blackout, including:

Internet shutdowns

Restrictions on media reporting

Intimidation of journalists

Limits on communication channels

These measures, it claimed, made it difficult to assess the true scale of casualties and delayed the release of verified figures.

Data Compiled From Multiple Sources

According to the claims, the estimated death toll was compiled after reviewing information from:

Medical officials and hospitals

Eyewitness accounts

Families of victims

Individuals with access to internal security data

The report stated that the figures were cross-checked through a multi-stage verification process before being made public.

Unprecedented Scale of Violence Alleged

The report concluded that the alleged killings were unprecedented in Iran’s contemporary history, citing the intensity of force, nationwide coordination, and the number of deaths within a short period.

It also noted that confirming a final casualty figure remains difficult due to continued communication restrictions, and that past protest movements in Iran have seen official death tolls withheld or revised.

Calls for Documentation and Accountability

The outlet said it would continue collecting evidence and encouraged people inside and outside Iran to submit videos, photographs, testimonies, and medical records. It added that verified findings would be shared with relevant international bodies.

The developments have renewed international attention on Iran’s handling of protests, human rights concerns, and the broader political situation in the country.

