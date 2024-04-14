Iran tells Turkey it will not carry out new attacks if Israel gives no response

Tehran: Tehran has assured Ankara that it will not carry out new strikes on Israel if there is no response from the Jewish state, a Turkish diplomatic source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian, during which the former voiced concern over a possible further escalation in the Middle East, the source said.

“Iranian Foreign Ministry head Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that the retaliatory operation against Israel has been completed; Iran will not take any further action if it is not subjected to new attacks. He said that in case a new attack takes place, Tehran’s response will be more intense,” the source said.