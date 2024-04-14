Middle East
Iran tells Turkey it will not carry out new attacks if Israel gives no response
Tehran has assured Ankara that it will not carry out new strikes on Israel if there is no response from the Jewish state, a Turkish diplomatic source told Sputnik.
Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian, during which the former voiced concern over a possible further escalation in the Middle East, the source said.
“Iranian Foreign Ministry head Hossein Amirabdollahian has said that the retaliatory operation against Israel has been completed; Iran will not take any further action if it is not subjected to new attacks. He said that in case a new attack takes place, Tehran’s response will be more intense,” the source said.