Iran to boycott FIFA World Cup final draw over US visa denial

Tehran: Iran’s Football Federation will boycott the final draw ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the United States refused to grant visas to several key members of its delegation, as the draw is scheduled for December 5 in Washington, D.C. Making the announcement on Friday, federation spokesman Amir Mehdi Alavi told state-run IRIB TV that the decision was reached after necessary inquiries, internal discussions, and consultations with Iran’s Ministry of Sports and Youth and Foreign Ministry.

He condemned the U.S. actions as “non-sporting.” Alavi confirmed that FIFA was informed of the boycott and that its officials, including President Gianni Infantino, have been notified of the visa issue. FIFA has since promised to take the matter seriously, he noted, reports Xinhua. The Iranian Students’ News Agency reported that the visa denials impacted several key figures, including federation President Mehdi Taj, preventing them from attending, while four members, including men’s national team head coach Amir Ghalenoei, were granted a visa.

Also Read: Rights group flags deepening humanitarian crisis in Baluchistan

The expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, and will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico—marking the first time the tournament is staged across three nations. A total of 16 stadiums have been selected to host matches, with three venues located in Mexico and two in Canada, while the remaining 11 venues are spread across major cities in the United States.

For the tournament’s structure, the official draw will divide the 48 participating teams into 12 groups of four teams each. Following the group stage, the top two teams from every group, along with the eight highest-ranked third-place finishers, will progress to an expanded knockout phase, creating a larger and more competitive elimination bracket than in previous editions.

Among the qualified teams, Iran has successfully earned a place in the 2026 World Cup, marking its fourth consecutive appearance on football’s biggest stage and its seventh participation overall, underscoring the nation’s continued prominence in Asian football.