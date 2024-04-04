Middle East

Iran to sue Israel over attack on its diplomatic mission in Syria

Iran's Vice President for Legal Affairs Mohammad Dehqan has said that the country would file a lawsuit against Israel for its "deadly attack" on the Iranian consulate in Syria.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Tehran: Iran’s Vice President for Legal Affairs Mohammad Dehqan has said that the country would file a lawsuit against Israel for its “deadly attack” on the Iranian consulate in Syria.

Dehqan made the remarks on Wednesday in an address to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting in Tehran, while elaborating on Iran’s legal measures against Israel for its missile strike that levelled the consular building in the Syrian capital Damascus, resulting in at least 14 fatalities.

He said the Israeli attack violated international law and Iran is currently making the legal assessments and will soon provide information regarding its legal decisions, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the semi-official Fars news agency.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said on Tuesday that the death toll from the airstrike had risen to 14, including eight Iranians, five Syrians and one member of Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, noting that the death toll is likely to rise due to serious injuries.

