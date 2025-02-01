Iran Vows Immediate, Decisive Response to Attack on Nuclear Facilities: Foreign Minister

Tehran: Iran will take immediate and decisive action in response to any attack on its nuclear facilities, warned Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. In an exclusive interview with Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV network, Araghchi emphasized that any potential US involvement in Israeli-led attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites would constitute one of the “biggest historical mistakes.”

Iran’s Nuclear Program and Resilience

Araghchi underscored that Iran’s nuclear program is domestically developed and relies on the capabilities of Iranian scientists. He highlighted that the nuclear technology and expertise acquired by the country are protected within its own scientific community. “Iran’s nuclear programme is inside the Iranian scientists’ brains, not on the ground. Such a capability and programme will not be destroyed through bombardments and airstrikes,” he stated.

Impenetrable Nuclear Facilities

The Iranian foreign minister further explained that Iran’s nuclear facilities are dispersed across several locations throughout the country, with many in areas that are “very difficult and even impossible” to target through airstrikes. These facilities are protected by “very good air defense” systems, making them resilient against external attacks.

A Strong Warning Against Military Action

Araghchi issued a stark warning, stating that if any attack is carried out against Iran’s nuclear facilities, the country’s response will be swift and robust. “Unlike the previous times, if any attack is carried out against Iran’s nuclear facilities, the country’s reaction will be immediate and decisive,” he stated.

He also cautioned that such an attack could escalate into an all-out regional war, which would be a disaster for all parties involved. “We will enter an all-out war in the region, a disaster nobody, neither inside nor outside the region, wants,” Araghchi asserted. He expressed confidence that the United States would avoid making such a “big miscalculation.”

Iran’s Stance on Nuclear Weapons

While Iran insists it does not seek nuclear weapons, Araghchi reaffirmed that Iran is capable of producing nuclear weapons if it so desired but does not intend to pursue them. “We ensure our security through other methods and maintain that nuclear weapons are forbidden,” he said, reaffirming Iran’s commitment to a peaceful nuclear program in line with its military doctrine.

The remarks from Araghchi highlight Iran’s firm stance on the security of its nuclear program and its readiness to defend its sovereignty against any perceived threats.