Irani House Inaugurated at Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Irani House, a new culinary destination celebrating authentic Irani flavours, was inaugurated today at Ashok Nagar SRT, near Victoria Café Lane, Hyderabad.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Smt. Mothe Srilatha Reddy, Deputy Mayor – Hyderabad, along with Sri Muta Gopal, MLA – Musheerabad, and Sri Pavani Vinay Kumar, Corporator – Gandi Nagar, who formally unveiled the establishment.

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries appreciated the initiative and extended their best wishes to the team of Irani House, highlighting the importance of such ventures in preserving traditional cuisine while contributing to local entrepreneurship.

Pokalkar Monesh Kumar and Om Kiran S, partners of Irani House, expressed their happiness on the successful launch and stated that Irani House aims to offer an authentic Irani dining experience, combining traditional recipes with quality ingredients in a warm and welcoming ambience.

The launch event witnessed the presence of local residents, well-wishers, and food enthusiasts, marking a promising beginning for Irani House in the heart of the city.