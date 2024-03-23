Iranian FM, Hamas leader discuss Gaza’s developments over phone

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau, exchanged views over phone two days ago on the latest developments of Gaza, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Haniyeh on Friday elaborated on the latest political and field developments of Gaza, describing as “critical” the humanitarian situation in northern Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the international community needed to implement immediate measures to send sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza and counter Israel’s policy of starvation enforced against the citizens of the coastal enclave, especially children.

The Hamas leader elaborated on Hamas’ conditions for reaching a truce and exchanging captives, which he said were based on the Palestinians’ “legitimate demand,” stressing that Israel was throwing a wrench into the process.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, briefed the Hamas leader on Iran’s latest consultations and diplomatic efforts in support of the Palestinians, including the country’s active participation in international meetings on Gaza and the Palestine issue.

He urged international organisations to take immediate action to end “the killing of the helpless Palestinian people, including women and children,” in Gaza and the West Bank and guarantee immediate and unlimited humanitarian aid deliveries to all citizens across Gaza.

A total of 31,988 Palestinians have been killed and more than 74,188 others were injured in the Gaza Strip since Israel began its offensive against Hamas on October 7, 2023, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry on Thursday.

The war began after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel, which claimed the lives of around 1,200 Israelis, according to the Israeli authorities.