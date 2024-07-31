Iranian supreme leader vows to avenge Hamas chief’s death in Tehran

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday vowed to avenge Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh’s death in the Iranian territory.

He made the remarks in a message published on his website where he extended condolences to the Palestinian people and resistance front over the “martyrdom” of Haniyeh and one of his companions in an alleged Israeli attack earlier in the day in Tehran.

He stressed that Israel prepared the ground for a “harsh punishment” for itself.

In two statements on Wednesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) accused Israel of assassinating Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards at their residence in Tehran in a “terrorist attack.”

Haniyeh was among the dignitaries invited to Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday and had, over the past years, paid numerous visits to Iran.

The IRGC called the killing a “criminal act” and against international regulations and laws, saying Israel “will receive a harsh and painful response” from Iran.

The Iranian president also, in a post on social media platform X, expressed condolences over Haniyeh’s “martyrdom,” saying Iran would defend its territorial integrity, dignity, honor, and pride and make the Israelis regret their “cowardly move.”

The Iranian government has declared a three-day national mourning for the Hamas leader, according to the official news agency IRNA.

Haniyeh's funeral procession will be held in Tehran on Thursday morning, the IRNA said.