Iran’s Consul General in Hyderabad Highlights Bilateral Ties and National Achievements on Islamic Revolution Anniversary

Hyderabad: The Consul General of Iran in Hyderabad, Mahdi Shahrokhi, addressed an esteemed gathering on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran. Speaking at the National Day event, he highlighted the fundamental transformations brought by the revolution, both domestically and internationally.

Reflecting on the 1979 Iranian Revolution, Shahrokhi stated that it was a movement against colonial interference and domestic despotism, where the Iranian people stood up against a monarchy that disregarded their fundamental rights and national interests. Since then, Iran has faced numerous challenges but has managed to achieve remarkable progress in healthcare, education, science and technology, human rights, security, and defense.

Iran’s Scientific and Technological Progress

Shahrokhi highlighted Iran’s advancements in nanotechnology and biotechnology, placing the country among the top 15 globally in scientific output, with over 78,000 research papers published annually. He noted that 3.2 million students are currently enrolled in Iranian universities, with 50.2% of them being women, reflecting an effective gender balance in higher education.

Iran’s Human Development Index (HDI) has steadily improved over the past four decades due to state policies focused on social justice and poverty reduction. Additionally, nearly 10,000 knowledge-based enterprises in Iran have significantly improved the country’s global ranking in various technological fields.

Shahrokhi also emphasized Iran’s role as a global pioneer in medical isotopes used for cancer and neurological treatments. He further noted that Iranian scientists have successfully launched at least 10 satellites into orbit in recent years, showcasing the country’s commitment to space technology and international collaboration in space exploration.

Iran’s Foreign Policy and Regional Diplomacy

The Iranian Consul General reiterated that Iran’s foreign policy is centered on safeguarding national interests, expanding economic diplomacy, and ensuring regional peace and stability. He emphasized that Iran remains committed to dialogue and cooperation among regional nations to foster long-term stability.

Iran has strengthened its good neighborly relations and enhanced diplomatic engagements with regional organizations such as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and D-8. Shahrokhi reaffirmed Iran’s stance against terrorism and illegal U.S. sanctions, emphasizing that foreign interventions are a major source of discord in the region. He reiterated Iran’s unwavering commitment to regional security.

Iran-India Relations: A Historic Bond

Highlighting the centuries-old relationship between Iran and India, Shahrokhi emphasized the strong foundation of cooperation, cultural exchange, and mutual respect. He recalled the 1950 Treaty of Friendship, which formally solidified diplomatic relations between the two nations.

He noted that the Iranian Consulate General in Hyderabad was the first foreign mission established in the city, underscoring the deep historical ties and cultural connections between the two nations. Over the years, Iran and India have strengthened bilateral relations through trade, education, and cultural exchanges.

Shahrokhi concluded his speech by extending his best wishes to the people and government of Telangana, expressing hope for even stronger ties between Iran and India in the future. He thanked all attendees for joining the celebrations and paying tribute to the resilience and determination of the Iranian people.