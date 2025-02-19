Iran’s Supreme Leader Criticizes US Plans for Gaza, Calls Them ‘Foolish’

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has strongly criticized US plans for Gaza, calling them “foolish” and asserting that they will lead to nowhere. Speaking during a meeting with Ziad al-Nakhalah, the Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, Khamenei emphasized the resilience of Palestinian resistance forces and the shifting global opinion in favor of Palestine.

Khamenei remarked, “Those who claimed that they would destroy resistance in a short period of time are now receiving their prisoners from the resistance fighters in small groups and releasing a large number of Palestinian captives in return.” He further emphasized that no plan for Gaza could succeed without the consent of the resistance and the people of Gaza, especially now that global public opinion is aligning with Palestine.

US and Israeli Plans for Gaza Under Scrutiny

This strong stance comes amid controversial proposals from the United States, spearheaded by former President Donald Trump, to relocate Gaza’s Palestinian population to neighboring countries. Trump’s plan, which also includes preventing the return of those who leave Gaza, has sparked significant regional and international backlash.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed support for the plan, calling it a “revolutionary” and “creative vision” for the future of Gaza. During a recent cabinet meeting, Netanyahu stated that Trump’s plan offers new possibilities for Israel, suggesting it could pave the way for a new dynamic in the region.

Regional Support for Palestinian Resistance

Khamenei also reiterated Iran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian resistance, highlighting their ability to achieve significant victories over the United States and the West despite the imbalance of power. The Iranian leader’s comments come at a time when the situation in Gaza remains tense, with both regional leaders and international bodies continuing to weigh in on the future of the Palestinian territories.

The debate surrounding Gaza’s future continues to intensify, with the US and Israel advocating for significant changes, while Palestinian leaders and their allies in the region, including Iran, reject external plans that bypass the consent of the people of Gaza.