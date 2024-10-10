India

Iraqi militant group claims drone attack on Israel’s port city

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a "vital" site in Eilat, Israel's southern port city.

Mohammed Yousuf10 October 2024 - 12:50
Iraqi militant group claims drone attack on Israel's port city
Iraqi militant group claims drone attack on Israel's port city

Baghdad: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a “vital” site in Eilat, Israel’s southern port city.

The group said in a statement on Wednesday night that the attack was conducted “in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon,” pledging to continue targeting “the enemy’s strongholds.”

The statement did not provide further details about the targeted site or report any casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi militant group claimed responsibility for four drone attacks on four “vital” sites in Israel.

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly attacked Israeli and US positions in the region, expressing support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The militia has stepped up its attacks as Israel has intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf10 October 2024 - 12:50

Related Articles

Why should PM use govt programme to make 'political speech': Cong hits back at Modi

Why should PM use govt programme to make ‘political speech’: Cong hits back at Modi

9 October 2024 - 17:26
Congress' support-base on ventilator, ego on accelerator: Naqvi

Congress’ support-base on ventilator, ego on accelerator: Naqvi

9 October 2024 - 13:56
Haryana CM Saini maybe retained after steering party to big victory

Haryana CM Saini maybe retained after steering party to big victory

9 October 2024 - 11:58
Cong overconfidence & failure to stitch alliance led to defeat in Haryana: Observers

Cong overconfidence & failure to stitch alliance led to defeat in Haryana: Observers

8 October 2024 - 19:05
Back to top button