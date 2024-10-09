Muslim World

Iraqi militant group claims drone attack on target in Israel

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a site in Israel.

Safiya Begum9 October 2024 - 13:29
Baghdad: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a site in Israel.

The group on Tuesday said in a statement that the attack was conducted “in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon” and pledged to continue targeting “the enemy’s strongholds.”

The statement did not provide further details about the targeted site or report any casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, the group claimed responsibility for launching five attacks with drones and the “al-Arqab upgraded cruise missiles” on five sites in Israel.

Since the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted multiple strikes against Israeli and US targets in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The group has recently escalated its attacks on Israel as the latter intensified its strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon.

