Iraqi militia claims 6 drone attacks on Israeli targets

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, on Friday claimed responsibility for six drone attacks on Israeli targets

Safiya Begum1 November 2024 - 17:42
Baghdad: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, on Friday claimed responsibility for six drone attacks on Israeli targets.

According to its statements, the group’s fighters launched three drone attacks on “vital sites” in southern Israel, two more on targets in the occupied Golan Heights, and a sixth one on a site in central Israel, reports Xinhua news agency.

The statements did not provide further details about the targeted sites or report any casualties.

The group said that the strikes were carried out “in solidarity with our people in Palestine and Lebanon,” pledging to continue targeting “the enemy’s strongholds at an escalating pace.”

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly attacked Israeli and US positions in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The militia has stepped up its attacks on Israel after the latter intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on September 23.

